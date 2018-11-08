M'boro Proud: Banding together to showcase 'us'

WHILE Adelaide St cafes say they are yet to see a tourists flood from Maryborough's new Gallipoli To Armistice memorial that doesn't mean the installation isn't a draw card.

Alowishus Delicious manager Amy Baldwin said the Queen's Park memorial is one of the first things staff at the local cafe recommend not only to out of town visitors but locals too.

"We talk a lot to our customers about what is on offer in Maryborough like the tours, markets, war museum and the memorial as well,” she said.

"It is so important to really band together as a community not only to attract people to the region but for our dedicated locals too.

"It is part of the reason we have a business in Maryborough because it is about building communities with staff, suppliers, other local businesses and organisations in the community.”

Alowishus employs 16 local staff and Ms Baldwin herself said she was only meant to be in the region for six months herself before she fell in love with the region and extended her stay.

"Obviously tourists are awesome when we get to talk about what Maryborough have on offer but seeing people everyday or weekly is super rewarding,” she said.

"Part of business is creating a rich life for ourselves and others. We really focus on our locals and seeing them can really make our day.

"It is also awesome to be a tourist in your own town, things like going to the local information centre, chat to locals see what is out there you haven't experienced yet.”

Support our CBD - Zara Fraser from Cheryl Lynns cafe. Cody Fox

Cheryl-Lynn's Cafe owner Cherly Ramsay agreed with the fellow her fellow CBD business owner.

"We always ask our out-of-town customers where they have visited in the region and recommend other great Maryborough sights,” she said.

"We even recommend things to our regulars who might not have been down to explore yet.

"The main thing is we support locals and we always greet everyone with a smile.”