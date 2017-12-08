Menu
M'boro pub transformed into motorcycle showroom

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles in his new showroom and caf .
Carlie Walker
Carlie Walker
by

IT WAS once just another pub.

But now the former Shamrock Hotel in Maryborough's Ferry St is so much more.

Dozens of motorcycles, equipment and a café are now in place at the business.

Maryborough Motorcycles owner Shane Muller has opened the Ferry St business, but it's a few weeks away from a grand opening when everything will be in place.

He said he wanted to do a soft opening and let people have a look while he continues to get the showroom completely ready.

The space has been transformed into a motorcycle showroom, complete with outdoor dining, helmets and plenty of accessories.

Mr Muller has spent the past seven months renovating the former pub and turning it into the perfect platform for his business.

On the way he's had a few surprises, including the discovery of the original cellar and dumbwaiter, used when the hotel was built in the 1800s.

When Mr Muller and his team made the discovery of the old cellar when they were redoing the floor, it was filled with dirt and debris.

But now it has been completely cleared out and he is intending to utilise the space so people can get a closer look at part of the original hotel.

Mr Muller is also intending to have accommodation available in the rooms above the showroom for people visiting the Heritage City.

He said it would be particularly perfect for those with motorcycles and classic cars who wanted to stay somewhere secure where their prized vehicles would have secure off-street parking.

Topics:  fraser ocat maryborough motorcycle shamrock hotel

