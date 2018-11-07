M'boro QATSIF students graduate

CONGRATULATIONS: Year 12 Maryborough State High School students Dylan Buckland and Alicia Wroe attended their Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Foundation Graduation.

CONGRATULATIONS: Year 12 Maryborough State High School students Dylan Buckland and Alicia Wroe attended their Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Foundation Graduation. Jan Sterling

TWO Maryborough State High School students celebrated a special graduation earlier than their fellow Year 12 peers.

Alicia Wroe and Dylan Buckland attended their Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Foundation Graduation last Friday at the University of the Sunshine Coast Sippy Downs campus.

They were accompanied by the Community Education Counsellor at MSHS Auntie Harriet Vea Vea.

Remote Area Teacher Education Program's Jan Sterling, who also accompanied the students, said the pair were part of 27 scholarship recipients from the North Coast region with QATSIF assisting them to complete their senior years of education.

"Auntie Harriet has seen Alicia and Dylan progress through their high school years and is a very strong supporter and champion of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and their families,” she said.

"RATEP is a community-based teacher education program where Alicia has achieved her Certificate III in Education which will enable her to work in a school early years setting.

"The students are ready to step out of the safety net of the school environment and take their place in the wider community.”