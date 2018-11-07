Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONGRATULATIONS: Year 12 Maryborough State High School students Dylan Buckland and Alicia Wroe attended their Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Foundation Graduation.
CONGRATULATIONS: Year 12 Maryborough State High School students Dylan Buckland and Alicia Wroe attended their Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Foundation Graduation. Jan Sterling
News

M'boro QATSIF students graduate

Jessica Lamb
by
7th Nov 2018 12:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Maryborough State High School students celebrated a special graduation earlier than their fellow Year 12 peers.

Alicia Wroe and Dylan Buckland attended their Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Foundation Graduation last Friday at the University of the Sunshine Coast Sippy Downs campus.

They were accompanied by the Community Education Counsellor at MSHS Auntie Harriet Vea Vea.

Remote Area Teacher Education Program's Jan Sterling, who also accompanied the students, said the pair were part of 27 scholarship recipients from the North Coast region with QATSIF assisting them to complete their senior years of education.

"Auntie Harriet has seen Alicia and Dylan progress through their high school years and is a very strong supporter and champion of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and their families,” she said.

"RATEP is a community-based teacher education program where Alicia has achieved her Certificate III in Education which will enable her to work in a school early years setting.

"The students are ready to step out of the safety net of the school environment and take their place in the wider community.”

fraser coast graduation maryborough maryborough state high school queensland aboriginal and torres strait islander f
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Fraser Coast Melbourne Cup glamour

    premium_icon GALLERY: Fraser Coast Melbourne Cup glamour

    News Dazzling facinators and jaw-dropping fashion weren't just found at Flemington Race Course

    Economic boost in tight Coast vacancy

    premium_icon Economic boost in tight Coast vacancy

    News The vacancy rate jumped to 1.4 per cent in the latest figures

    Minister, councillor meet over 'racist' online comment

    premium_icon Minister, councillor meet over 'racist' online comment

    Politics The post sparked calls for the councillor'

    Watchdog to probe price gouging

    premium_icon Watchdog to probe price gouging

    Environment It comes as criticism of thhe Containers for Change scheme mounts

    Local Partners