M'boro racer's dream come true after claiming Aus title

RACING ON TOP: Blake Hancock won the Queensland Title at the SKAA Speedway Karts Australian Championships, held at the Maryborough Speedway on Saturday. Valerie Horton

BLAKE Hancock has always dreamed of winning an Australian Title for racing.

And the Maryborough racer's dream came true after claiming the top spot at the weekend's SKAA Speedway Karts Australia Championships on Saturday.

The 31-year-old, who has only been racing for the past two years, now holds a state and national title.

His love of kart racing started from his son's growing interest in the hobby.

"He was eight at the time, and I thought it looked pretty good,” Hancock said.

"At that time I didn't know anything about kart racing.

"I borrowed a kart from a friend to start racing, and I ended up loving it.”

But even he couldn't believe his victory on the weekend.

"It's the biggest event to win, it's what everyone who races strives to win,” he said.

Hancock now plans to defend both his titles next season.

104 other racers participated in the event.