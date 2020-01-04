M’boro ready for the World Series Sprint Cars return to the Fraser Coast

Multi Australian and World Series Sprintcar Champion Brooke Tatnell will race at Maryborough on Tuesday night. Photo: Contributed

SPEEDWAY: After more than a year’s absence, the V8 speedway sprint cars will return to Maryborough Speedway on Tuesday night.

The Fraser Coast Shores circuit will host the eighth round of the World Series Sprint Cars championship.

It is the first time a championship round will be held on the Fraser Coast.

Maryborough Speedway president Paul Swindells and his team are busily preparing the venue and circuit for the major speedway event.

“We have been putting in plenty of hours to ensure the venue looks its best for the night,” Swindells said.

Although the full field of drivers will not be confirmed until Monday afternoon, some of the drivers confirmed include Australian and World Series champion Brooke Tatnell, David Murcott from Geelong, Kerry Madsen from Knoxville, Iowa and Lucas Wolfe from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Swindells is confident there will be between 25 and 30 sprint cars racing on the Maryborough circuit.

“It will be a great opportunity for the public to watch the best of the best,” he said.

“We will have every champion from the last 15 years racing.”

Swindells is expecting a crowd of around 3000 people to cheer on the drivers.

“It will bring a great economic boost to the local community and showcase the Fraser Coast to the speedway world,” Swindells said.

The World Series got under way in Murray Bridge in South Australia on Boxing Day.

Competitors have raced in Mount Gambier, Warnambool and Geelong before travelling north.

The teams will compete at Archerfield, Brisbane on Saturday night before travelling to Toowoomba to race on Sunday.

They will then make tracks for Tuesday’s meet in Maryborough.

The series will then return to Brisbane for the weekend before racing in Lismore next Tuesday.

The final leg has the drivers travelling across the country to race in Western Australia from February 14-22.

The public will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with the drivers and grab an autograph on Tuesday between 11am and noon at the Maryborugh Circuit.

Gates open for the event from 1pm on Tuesday with racing to start from 6pm.