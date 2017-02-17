M'boro reality TV star watches explosive dinner dispute

REALITY television stars Sean Hollands and his new "bride" Susan Rawlings were left feeling tense after an explosive confrontation at a dinner date between the remaining couples on Married at First Sight.



The Maryborough farmer and his wife, who hails from Perth, were visibly tense during an exchange between Cheryl and Anthony.



Cheryl returned to the show after leaving her partner and connected with Andrew, whose bride ran away on their wedding night.



In a heated exchange where Anthony attacked Cheryl for not being "genuine" in her intentions towards Andrew, Susan tried to interject to no avail.



An upcoming episode teaser shows Susan calling Anthony out for bullying while a concerned Sean watches on. On Monday's episode, the couples will decide whether they want to go through a commitment ceremony.

