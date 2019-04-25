Menu
Anzac Day - Maryborough Dawn Service - year 10 Maryborough High student Campbell Done playing the bugle at his first Anzac service (outside of school).
M'boro remembers at Anzac Day dawn service

Carlie Walker
25th Apr 2019 9:09 AM
THOUSANDS of people gathered around the cenotaph at Maryborough's Queens Park on Thursday morning awaiting the city's dawn ceremony commemorating Anzac Day.

Those gathered were contemplating a very different morning 104 years ago in Gallipoli when brave young men, some from their home town, landed on the beaches at Anzac Cove.

The city's navy cadets, recently named the best in the country, have marched into position at the ceremony, accompanied by the sombre tones of the bagpipes.

