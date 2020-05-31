M’boro rider killed after allegedly evading police

FATAL CRASH: The intersection of Neptune St and Woodstock St in Maryborough was the scene of a fatal crash. Photo: Stuart Fast

A MOTORCYCLIST was killed in a crash in Maryborough on Saturday after allegedly evading police.

A witness has described the horrifying moment the man collided with car after failing to stop at an intersection.

Mark Goodwin said he heard the bike going down the street "really fast".

Mr Goodwin thought the bike would have to soon slow down for the stop sign at the intersection, but it failed to stop.

"I saw the impact, quite horrific."

Mr Goodman gave a statement to the police investigating the crash.

Shortly before 1pm, police received reports about a motorcycle travelling around Dunn Street and Panorama Drive causing excessive noise.

A Road Policing Command motorcycle officer patrolling nearby attempted to intercept the Suzuki GSX750 near the corner of Neptune and Woodstock streets.

The motorcycle allegedly evaded police, accelerating away at speed and travelled through a stop sign before colliding with a Holden Barina.

The motorcycle allegedly evaded police, accelerating away at speed and travelled through a stop sign before colliding with a Holden Barina. The rider, a 26-year-old Maryborough man, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The occupants of the Barina were not injured.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.