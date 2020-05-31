Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL CRASH: The intersection of Neptune St and Woodstock St in Maryborough was the scene of a fatal crash. Photo: Stuart Fast
FATAL CRASH: The intersection of Neptune St and Woodstock St in Maryborough was the scene of a fatal crash. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

M’boro rider killed after allegedly evading police

Carlie Walker
Stuart Fast
31st May 2020 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST was killed in a crash in Maryborough on Saturday after allegedly evading police.

A witness has described the horrifying moment the man collided with car after failing to stop at an intersection.

Mark Goodwin said he heard the bike going down the street "really fast".

Mr Goodwin thought the bike would have to soon slow down for the stop sign at the intersection, but it failed to stop.

"I saw the impact, quite horrific."

Mr Goodman gave a statement to the police investigating the crash.

Shortly before 1pm, police received reports about a motorcycle travelling around Dunn Street and Panorama Drive causing excessive noise.

A Road Policing Command motorcycle officer patrolling nearby attempted to intercept the Suzuki GSX750 near the corner of Neptune and Woodstock streets.

The motorcycle allegedly evaded police, accelerating away at speed and travelled through a stop sign before colliding with a Holden Barina.

The motorcycle allegedly evaded police, accelerating away at speed and travelled through a stop sign before colliding with a Holden Barina. The rider, a 26-year-old Maryborough man, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The occupants of the Barina were not injured.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

The matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission.

More Stories

fccrash fcpolice maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hinkler MP says no apology is needed over robodebt

        premium_icon Hinkler MP says no apology is needed over robodebt

        News The government announced on Friday that $720 million will be refunded

        French food masters remind us: Oui, Coast is still special

        premium_icon French food masters remind us: Oui, Coast is still special

        News French pair serving up fine dining with a side of special memories.

        BREAKING: Motorcyclist killed in Maryborough crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Motorcyclist killed in Maryborough crash

        Breaking A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Maryborough