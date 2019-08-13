M'boro riders shine at BMX Central Queensland titles

READY TO RACE: Maryborough BMX club members at the recent Central Queensland BMX championships held in Gladstone.

READY TO RACE: Maryborough BMX club members at the recent Central Queensland BMX championships held in Gladstone. Contributed

BMX: Maryborough BMX club had a successful weekend at the recent Central Queensland championships held in Gladstone.

Maryborough BMX was represented by 44 riders out of the 199 competitors who attended.

Tough competition was the order of the day for the best BMX riders from the region vying for a coveted Central Queensland plate.

The Fraser Coast riders was able to return home with 42 Central Queensland plates for the top six riders in each division.

Five riders became dual plate holders riding in two classes over the weekend including Teya Rufus, Aidan Barsby, Stuart Odgers, Sonya Trevor and Lara Anderson.

Podium places throughout the event were filled with Maryborough riders.

At the conclusion of the meet the Central Queensland Development squad were selected with nime Maryborough BMX named in the squad.

Vincent Daleki, Phoenix Rober't Shae Rufus, Jarrah Kelly, Jarrah Rober't, Kobi Bastable, Teya Rufus, Campbell Allan and Storm Austin.

Maryborough BMX publicity officer, Angela Browning congratulated the nine riders who made the development squad.

"On behalf of the club I want to congratulate all of the riders who were selected,” Browning said.

"The club is proud of all of the riders who were involved in the Central Queensland championships.”