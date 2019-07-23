Menu
Emergency Services: Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
No one injured after two-car crash in M'boro

Jodie Callcott
23rd Jul 2019 1:21 PM | Updated: 2:07 PM
UPDATE: EMERGENCY services have left the scene of a two-car crash on the corner of Pallas and Woodstock streets, Maryborough.

The road has been cleared and no one required transport to hospital. 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a two-car crash in Maryborough.

Police were called at 12.45pm to the corner of Pallas and Woodstock streets.

The cars have blocked the road in both directions. 

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Police have advised to avoid the area. 

