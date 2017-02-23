M'boro RSL keen to help drought-stricken farmers

Run out of water and losing crops - Col, Mark and Bill Ward, of Bilcormack Enterprises, rely on the rapidly dwindling supply of dam water, to irrigate their small crops.

THE Maryborough RSL is looking to do their bit to lessen the burden on Fraser Coast drought-stricken farmers.

The Heritage City's RSL CEO Jason Scanes told the Chronicle the kitchen staff have been storing 15-20kg of vegetable and meat scraps in their cold room each day.

"We're happy for farmers to get in touch and take those food scraps to use as feed for their chickens or pigs,” Mr Scanes said.

If you're a struggling farmer and willing to pick up some scraps email jason.scanes@ maryboroughrsl.com.au