M'boro Safety Network discontinued by council

THE Fraser Coast's community policing board will absorb the Maryborough Safety Network, after council voted to discontinue the service at its ordinary meeting.

The Maryborough Safety Network, started as a council initiative to improve safety along the heritage city's streets, was discontinued on Wednesday following a unanimous council vote.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson, who started the initiative, said the current Fraser Coast Community Policing Board (FCCPB) had the same aims the previous group.

"The Maryborough Safety Network was successful, we were able to bring the community and agencies together, and improve safety especially around the CBD,” Cr Sanderson said.

"Our efforts to identify safety issues, such as walking the CBD at night to identify locations for improved lighting and CCTV have helped create a safe city.”

The FCCPB, which has about 30 members across the region, is chaired and co-ordinated by the Maryborough Police Patrol group.