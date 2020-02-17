Menu
QLD FIRST: Maryborough State High School captain Caitlyn Hanrahan and Head of of Wellbeing Carol Gollschewsky with support dog Angel. Photo: Stuart Fast
M’boro school leading state in student wellbeing

Stuart Fast
17th Feb 2020 1:19 PM
MARYBOROUGH State High School is at the forefront of student wellbeing.

It is the first state school in Queensland to institute a student wellbeing council.

The council was the idea of school captain, Year 12 student Caitlyn Hanrahan.

She said it was designed to be run by students, for students.

Caitlyn said she was passionate about mental health and the council aimed to create a safe space for students at the school.

She said it was easy for students to lose themselves in unhealthy stress.

The program is still in its infancy but Caitlyn said she wanted it to go on for years to come.

The school’s head of wellbeing, Carol Gollschewsky said the wellbeing council existed to help students to reach their full potential.

She said if students were stressed and unhappy, they were not learning.

Ms Gollschewsky said the council was not hard to implement and students had benefited tremendously.

The school has also introduced Angel, a wellbeing dog to aid the mental health of students.

Both Ms Hanrahan and Ms Gollschewsky applauded the school’s principal Simon Done for improving the school and supporting the students.

