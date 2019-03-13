M'boro servo sells for millions to top Coast sales

TOP PRICE: 71 Ferry St Maryborough was the top commercial sale across the Fraser Coast last week.

MARYBOROUGH'S Metro Petroleum service station spent just 34 days on the market before selling for a whopping $3,710,000.

The 1456sq m property at 71 Ferry St became the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast last week.

The land was valued in June for $285,000 and last sold in May 2018 as a multi-sale for $1,675,000 when it was significantly refurbished in June 2018.

The commercial sale included a 10-year lease to Metro Petroleum until 2028 with options to extend to 2048 at fixed 3 per cent annual increases.

The property was listed as collecting $190,000 in rent per annum.

For the last month, the median house price on the Fraser Coast has been sitting at $325,000. This is just ahead of units, which are at $255,000.

Middle of the pack sales price for the Fraser Coast market was $322,500, which gave one home owner the title to 3 Kennedy Ct in Urraween.

The bargain hunter's property last week was 3 Waugh St in Urangan which sold for $139,000.

Top reported sales for the Fraser Coast last week:

1. 71 Ferry St, Maryborough $3,710,000

2. 6 Nautilus Ct, Dundowran Beach $782,000

3. 11 Rockyglen Ct, Craignish $470,000

4. 39 Plantation St, Dundowran $455,000

5. 112 Charles Bruce Dr, Oakhurst $425,000

6. 148 Christensen St, Urraween $425,000

7. 3 Paul Dr, Point Vernon $420,000

8. 39 Lancaster Cct, Urraween $392,500

9. 80 Howard St, Burrum Heads $380,000

10. 6 Carlton St, Point Vernon $370,000. This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.