M'boro showcased, farmer faces biggest hurdles on TV

SEAN Hollands showed his Married At First Sight 'wife' Susan Rawlings, and hundreds of thousands of other Australians, the beauty of Maryborough in last night's episode of the reality TV show.

The Heritage City got a special mention with the latest episode of Channel Nine's reality show filmed at Sean's property between Maryborough and Tiaro.

It was a chance for Susan to see first-hand the average day of her new partner.

Sean said the "huge” difference between each other's lives was the biggest hurdle the couple have had to face.

"That's the biggest hurdle for both of us, completely different lifestyles, it's the biggest one for us to overcome,” he said.

"Up until this stage of the home stay we didn't have any dramas, we got on like a house on fire.

"It was great to get back and show Susan the country life, show her my horses and the things I have to do around the place.”

Despite falling head over heels for each other, Sean told the Chronicle he doesn't intend on moving off the land.

"It's early stages to be able to talk about, who's going to give up what, but I did tell Susan I can't move,” he said.

"Unfortunately she is the one that would have to give up things and move.”

Although the show matched Sean and Susan together, the pair come from completely different worlds - Susan preferring a metropolitan lifestyle.

"It was probably the worst conditions to bring Susan here, it was really humid just a few days before we had a big storm,” he said.

"The experience was eye-opening, she had never seen cane toads before.

"Susan is a girl that travels the world, sees a lot of different stuff - I don't think she really has spent much time on the land.

"It's good for me to be able to bring her to my place, show her what my life is all about and what sort of conditions that I deal with.”