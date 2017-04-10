A M'boro singer is rocketing up Triple J's Unearthed charts

Lou Parker's song The Ward is rocketing up Triple J's Unearthed charts.

A MARYBOROUGH singer is rocketing up the charts after submitting a song to Triple J's Unearthed website.

Lou Parker's song, titled The Ward, is currently number 3 on the Unearthed roots chart, 5 in the pop and rock charts and 16 on the overall Unearthed music chart.

Lou, who is living in Brisbane, said while she was thrilled, she was also "pretty shocked" by the song's success.

"I don't know how to take it," the songstress said.

"I'm just stoked. I'm just glad it's doing well."

Lou said submitting the song to Unearthed was as simple as setting up an online account, uploading a song and waiting for it to be verified - then waiting to see if people would listen to her song.

triple j Unearthed Embedded Player

"I didn't know anything about the charts system," she said.

"I've never done anything like this before."

With the track getting traction on the charts, Lou is now waiting to see if her song will make it onto the radio.

"It will be interesting to see if it gets played on Unearthed," she said.

Last week the track entered the charts at 74 and now that is has reached 16, Lou is feeling hopeful it may be played.

"It's nice, I've heard a lot of positive feedback," she said.

She will release an album later this year, with another single to be uploaded online in the next couple of months.

Lou said the song was inspired by a dark time in her life.

"I was in a place that was not great, but I put the negative energy from a bad experience, from a bad part of my life, into this song."