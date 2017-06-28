M'boro singer uploads second song to Triple J Unearthed

MARYBOROUGH singer and songwriter Lou Parker has uploaded a second song to Triple J's Unearth website after her first song rocketed up the charts.

Lou's first song, titled The Ward, reached number 1 on Unearthed's Roots chart, number 2 on the pop charts and number 8 in the top 100.

Her new song, titled All the Girls Love Nicholas, is yet to chart as it has just been uploaded this week.

But it has already attracted five star reviews on Triple J's Unearthed website, where is can be downloaded for free, with many sharing their love of the song.

Lou said the song was originally intended as a joke and she never imagined performing it in front of anyone.

"I wrote it one afternoon when I was bored," she said.

"It was inspired by a friend of mine who I guess has always been fairly popular with the ladies.

"It wasn't 'til a few months later, I was hanging out with some friends at one of their brother's places and he had an old piano.

"I started messing around, playing the tune I had written and one of the boys said 'Hey, what's that? Play that again'. And that was the first time I ever contemplated it being a song I would actually play to people and not just as something fun I'd mess around with at home, and now here we are."

You can listen to the catchy tune here:

triple j Unearthed Embedded Player

The Ward has also continued to enjoy success.

It has been played more than 1000 times by people visiting Lou's Unearthed profile and it has been downloaded almost 400 times.

Lou was taken by surprise by the success of The Ward, saying she was stoked and glad it was doing well.

She said submitting the song to Unearthed was as simple as setting up an online account, uploading a song and waiting for it to be verified.

The Ward was inspired by a dark time in Lou's life, but she said she had taken the negative energy and used it to create the song.

You can listen to The Ward here: