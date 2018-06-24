Menu
HONOUR: The Maryborough Speedway was named most improved track of the year and Blake Hancock (right) was named karting competitor of the year at the Speedway Australia awards.
Motor Sports

M'boro Speedway named one of Australia's best tracks

Matthew McInerney
by
24th Jun 2018 2:06 PM

FRASER Coast is home to the most improved speedway track in Australia.

While most regular visitors already knew Maryborough Speedway was one of state's premier venues, the track was formally unveiled as the country's most improved at a Speedway Australia awards night.

It ended a remarkable season for Maryborough Speedway, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in style.

Functions and a myriad of championship events ensured Maryborough Speedway was the place to be.

It hosted the state titles solos and sidecars, modlites, wingless, speedcars and modified sedans, and national titles for production sedans and karts.

Maryborough Speedway hosted a weekend of SKAA Speedway Karts Australian Titles - Standard - Blake Hancock leads round two.
The Speedway's success was capped when Blake Hancock was named karting competitor of the year.

Hancock only started competing in karts in 2016, when a friend lent his son Jayden a kart and the opportunity to drive.

Both took to it like naturals, and Blake's first year he finished third at the Queensland title and won the club championship.

This season he went even better. After he claimed the Queensland title, Hancock won the SKAA Speedway Karts Australia Championships at his home track when Maryborough hosted the national titles in January.

