M'boro Sporting Car Club needs funding to resurface track

Hayden Baldwin, Wayne Moller, Paul Swindells and Lisa Nardone from Maryborough Sporting Car Club are working together to get the old go kart track resurfaced and ready to host state and national titles.

IT HAS been long and hard work to reinstate Maryborough Speedway's old go karts track.

The endeavour has been a labour of love for Maryborough Sporting Car Club - but now it needs some help.

President Wayne Moller said club members Paul Swindells and Hayden Baldwin were among those working every weekend for the past 18 months, devoted to getting the track back to where it is now.

However the club needs between $300,000 and $400,000 in funding if it is to have the track resurfaced with bitumen.

When the track is resurfaced, that will open up opportunities over many disciplines and it will also mean the area can host state and national titles for different events, which would bring millions of dollars into the community.

"We already host state and national titles at the speedway, we've got the experience," Mr Moller said.

"It will provide more options to get more people to come to the Fraser Coast and use the facility, it could only be a good thing.

"We're talking hundreds of competitors over the different disciplines."

The efforts of those involved in reinstating the track meant it was now in a usable state and they can now get insurance.

"We've hosted one demonstration day and one practice," Mr Moller said.

"To take it to the next level, we need funding to resurface the track."

The club is exploring different avenues to get the funding it needs, with consultant Lisa Nardoneworking on a submission to the State Government.

Mr Moller said the club was also in talks with the council about the possibility of funding.

He said when the track was finished it would bring more motorsports to Maryborough, especially for juniors.

He said driving schools could use the track, as well as competitors in the human-powered vehicles event for the annual Technology Challenge.