M'boro stallholders celebrate 30 year milestone for Markets

MARKET MILESTONE: Wayne and Sharon Usher have been involved in some of the very first Maryborough Markets held back in 1987. The Markets will turn 30 tomorrow. Blake Antrobus

WAYNE Usher remembers the days when his hardware flew off the stalls of the Maryborough Markets.

And in 30 years, business is still going strong for the long-time stall holder.

Wayne and his wife Sharon were among the first stallholders at the Heritage City's markets since they started in 1987.

With the Markets' 30th anniversary coming up tomorrow, Mr Usher said he had seen countless faces go through the marketplace.

"Over the years we've got a lot of friends who were original customers... now their kids deal with us," Mr Usher said.

"A lot of the tourists keep coming down here, keep coming back to it."

The couple's stalls are side-by-side at the St Paul's Anglican Church, with Wayne selling hardware like motor parts and handles and Sharon selling hats and clothes.

Mr Usher said he was hoping to enjoy many more markets in the future.

"Sharon and I have been there just about every day they've been held, bar two occasions when they were cancelled due to floods," he said.

"I've really enjoyed those days, especially with the Mary Poppins Day celebrations over the years."

The Ushers aren't the only ones benefiting from the markets' economic windfall.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone said the weekly event had become an intrinsic part of the Maryborough shopping experience.

"It's a major economic driver for Maryborough," Mr Stone said.

"(They) generate significant economic activity for the town."

Mr Stone said he would like to see a niche marketplace with industry and innovation developed alongside the markets in the future.

A pearl and heritage-themed 30th anniversary of the Maryborough Markets will be held tomorrow on Adelaide St.