M’boro State High School nominated for six awards

Maryborough State High School Principal Simon Done who has praised the hard work of the school's staff during the coronavirus crisis. Photo: Stuart Fast

MARYBOROUGH State High School has been nominated as a finalist in six categories at the Australian Education Awards.

It is the only school on the Fraser Coast that has been nominated at the awards.

The six categories include Best Regional School, Best Government Secondary School, Best Strategic Plan, Best Co-Curricular Plan (FraserPop), Best Department Head and Best Government Principal.

Principal Simon Done said it was terrific to see the school's hard work paying off.

"I am tremendously proud of the work which the whole school community has put in to make sure we were finalists in these categories," he said.

"it truly shows that a world-class education is possible in regional areas."

The coronavirus pandemic had made it challenging for schools throughout the state, but Maryborough State High School had been able to adapt, Mr Done said.

"Our school is highly adaptive and engaged with online learning platforms, alongside paper-based solutions, to ensure students were supported as best as possible in an unprecedented situation.

"Some of the initiatives, such as usage of IT Platforms as Microsoft Teams will be continued as part of our regular pedagogy."

The awards ceremony will be held in Sydney in November.