M'boro streets set to fill with nannies and chimney sweeps

FUN FOR ALL: Maryborough is gearing up for its delightful Mary Poppins Festival.

FUN FOR ALL: Maryborough is gearing up for its delightful Mary Poppins Festival. Contributed

FROM cheeky chimney sweeps to the nicest nannies, Maryborough's streets are set to come to life with the magic of Mary Poppins.

Kicking off with a brand new event on Saturday, the next week will be filled with activities the whole family can enjoy.

The Steamfesta and Timeless Mary's Tea and Tiffin Party will get festivities started in Queens Park on Saturday, starting from 1pm.

It will be followed by the Mary Poppins Street Party in the Portside Precinct between 5pm and 9pm.

Then on Sunday, Let's Go Fly a Kite will be held in Queens Park between 10am and 2pm.

The event is another new addition to the festival where children can decorate their own Mary Poppins-inspired kite and watch their creation fly.

Kite kits will be available to purchase, along with a colouring-in station for children and families to get creative.

Marc the Joyologist will be providing additional children's entertainment.

Children are then invited to fly their kites at the event's grand parade on July 6 in Richmond St.

On Monday a Mary Poppins-themed theatre performance in the park by APT Studios will be held, along with wood-crafting workshops.

Tuesday will also give the public the opportunity to attend wood-crafting workshops, along with clay-making workshops with a Poppins theme.

The Brolga Theatre will host Die Walkure: Metropolitan Opera and a youth theatre master-class will also be held on Tuesday.

Then on Wednesday Cat in the Hat will take centre stage at the Brogla Theatre, providing entertainment for adults and children alike. On July 4 the Maryborough Markets will become a Poppins paradise, with the famous films featuring the nanny to be screen at the Town Hall Green.

Then from 6pm Voices in the Dark will once again be held at the Bond Store in Wharf St. On July 5 a Poetry and Pizza night will be held with the public able to enjoy $5 pizzas during an interactive poetry session by Megan and Jason Roweth.

"The program is jam-packed so people should log onto the website, marypoppinsfestival.com.au to check out all of the details," event co-ordinator Jazz Fabian said.

There will also be readings with renowned children's author Jacqueline Harvey (see below for details), as well as Mary Poppins Movies in the Park at Neilsens Park from 10am to 2pm. The event will culminate with A Day in the Park, featuring the Grand Parade, the Great Nanny Race and the Chimney Sweep Challenge.

There will be activities for the kids and a visit from Humphrey B Bear on the day as well.