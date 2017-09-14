M'boro students claim win at science challenge

Riverside Christian College students celebrate their victory at the Queensland Science and Engineering Super Challenge.

Riverside Christian College students celebrate their victory at the Queensland Science and Engineering Super Challenge. Contributed

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

RIVERSIDE Christian College has won the Queensland Science and Engineering Super Challenge held at USQ's Springfield campus.

Eight schools from as far afield as Townsville went head to head in the Queensland Science and Engineering Super Challenge with Riverside Christian College taking out the State Final.

The Maryborough school finished with the highest score at the end of the Challenge and will now go on to compete in the National Final, which will be held in Dubbo on November 3.

Riverside student Shari Thompson was part of the team which won the Turbine activity, and said the victory was a team effort.

"It was such an amazing achievement and I'm really proud of how well we've done," she said.

"What I enjoy most about the Science and Engineering Challenge is the challenge itself, especially not knowing what activity you will be doing and being forced to think on your feet to find a solution to a problem.

"The whole concept is a great idea and it was a fun experience being here."

About 250 Year 10 students took part in activities such as building bridges, wiring cities, constructing an earthquake-proof tower, designing Mars rovers and creating bionic hands.

Using basic materials like rubber bands, straws, paddle pop sticks and tape, students were encouraged to explore scientific and engineering principles with points awarded to teams based on their problem solving skills and creativity.

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said the competition was an important way to promote innovation and teamwork, as well as address the critical skills shortages in the science, technology, engineering and maths fields.

"The competition provided a great chance to see some of the state's brightest young minds putting their passion and enthusiasm for science to good use while learning first-hand about the skills required to succeed in a career in STEM," Professor Mackenzie said.

"USQ is a proud supporter of this event which provides an important means to inspiring students to pursue a career in these fields."

The Queensland Science and Engineering Super Challenge was presented by The University of Newcastle, proudly supported by the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Engineers Australia and USQ.