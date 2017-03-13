34°
M'Boro students discuss mental health the modern day way

13th Mar 2017 7:25 PM
Maryborough State High School Students participated in GenerationNext on March 10.
Maryborough State High School Students participated in GenerationNext on March 10.

A GROUP of Fraser Coast students discussed mental health and wellbeing of young people with 2000 other students from across Queensland.

And they were able to do so without leaving the region, all thanks to technology.

Maryborough State High School Students participated in what's called GenerationNext last week.

GenerationNext was a virtual conference held from the Gold Coast, where students were linked together and could actively participate through a computer.

Keynote speakers included Dr Michael Nage who spoke on brain physiology and function, Melissa Abu-Gazaleh on the topic of understanding of challenging behaviour, Brett Lee on online rights and responsibilities, and Andrew Fuller on stress management.

 

Maryborough State High School student leadership coordinator Carrie Taylor said the skills learned from the event would help students deal with modern-day stresses.

"Being in our school and able to access other regions via technology is a real bonus," she said.

"Our school and students can live in regional Queensland and not feel disconnected."

Principal Simon Done said the ability to participate in events like the conference was a way to give students access to the wider world.

"This proves that our school is part of a greater community and can provide opportunities for our students, locally," Mr Done said.

Students will get to use skills learned from the GenerationNext conference in a series of workshops in the coming weeks.

Topics:  fceducation fraser coast maryborough state high school

M'Boro students discuss mental health the modern day way

M'Boro students discuss mental health the modern day way

They took part in a conference with 2000 other students.

