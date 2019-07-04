M'boro students scouted for leading theatre performance

TWENTY Maryborough students will steal the Brolga Theatre's spotlight when one of Opera Australia's leading theatrical performances comes to the Heritage City later this month.

Theatrical mastermind John Bell, the founder of leading theatre company Bell Shakespeare and director of acclaimed performances like The Legend of King O'Malley, will bring Giacomo Puccini's Madama Butterfly to Maryborough on July 23.

Students from Maryborough State High and Tinana State School have been selected to perform in the children's chorus as part of the production.

Regional Children's Chorus rehearsing for Madama Butterfly: Students from Maryborough State High and Tinana State School have been selected to perform in the Children’s Chorus as part of the production. The Regional Children’s Chorus has provided over 500 children nationwide with the experience to participate in Madama Butterfly, described as a “love story that reaches across cultures, across oceans, across time”.

The Regional Children's Chorus has provided more than 500 children nation-wide with the experience to participate in Madama Butterfly, described as a "love story that reaches across cultures, across oceans, across time".

MSHS head of department for creative industries Brian Speirs will fill the position of choir leader and is working with the Fraser Coast Regional Council's cultural services team to develop the program.

Mr Speirs said the skills obtained through artistic education were important for success in life and youth development.

"Opera Australia is in a unique position to fulfil this need as a part of Australia's largest performing arts company," he said.

An Opera Australia chorus master will travel to Maryborough to rehearse with the children on the day of the performance.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the council was excited to support the Regional Children's Chorus and the performances by our young talent.

"The children's chorus is a collaborative process which encourages teamwork, focus, confidence and fosters a love of music," Cr Seymour said.

"The students have been rehearsing in recent weeks and I know they will do our region proud when they perform later this month."