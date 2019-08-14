Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stewart Norton. Photo Contributed
Stewart Norton. Photo Contributed Contributed
News

M'boro sugar mill general manager one of five redundancies

Carlie Walker
by
14th Aug 2019 6:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE general manager of Maryborough's MSF Sugar mill has been made redundant.

Stewart Norton had been in the role for a number of years, overseeing many cane crushing seasons and pushing for advancement for the industry, including increased water storage to combat drought.

Last year Mr Norton oversaw one of the biggest sugar cane crushes in Maryborough's history.

The bumper crop produced about 940,000 tonnes, up about 60 per cent on the previous year.

The news of the redundancy was confirmed yesterday by MSF Sugar chief executive Mike Barry, who said five positions had been made redundant across the company.

In addition to Mr Norton, four other executive positions had been made redundant in recent times, but there had been no jobs cut on the operational side of the business.

The MSF company, which is part of the Thailand-based Mitr Pohl group, owns mills in Far North Queensland at Gordonvale, South Johnstone and Atherton Tablelands in addition to the Maryborough sugar mill.

More Stories

Show More
maryborough maryborough sugar msf sugar redundancies
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Former dux Meg to headline night

    premium_icon Former dux Meg to headline night

    Whats On REHEARSALS are underway for the 2019 Aldridge Night Out production

    WARNING: Deadly dog virus confirmed on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon WARNING: Deadly dog virus confirmed on Fraser Coast

    News A warning was sent out by the veterinary surgery

    Leading kids to happiness

    premium_icon Leading kids to happiness

    Community Animal programs improving behaviours

    The childbirth choice that may get cheaper

    premium_icon The childbirth choice that may get cheaper

    Health Would you choose to birth at home?