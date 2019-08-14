M'boro sugar mill general manager one of five redundancies

THE general manager of Maryborough's MSF Sugar mill has been made redundant.

Stewart Norton had been in the role for a number of years, overseeing many cane crushing seasons and pushing for advancement for the industry, including increased water storage to combat drought.

Last year Mr Norton oversaw one of the biggest sugar cane crushes in Maryborough's history.

The bumper crop produced about 940,000 tonnes, up about 60 per cent on the previous year.

The news of the redundancy was confirmed yesterday by MSF Sugar chief executive Mike Barry, who said five positions had been made redundant across the company.

In addition to Mr Norton, four other executive positions had been made redundant in recent times, but there had been no jobs cut on the operational side of the business.

The MSF company, which is part of the Thailand-based Mitr Pohl group, owns mills in Far North Queensland at Gordonvale, South Johnstone and Atherton Tablelands in addition to the Maryborough sugar mill.