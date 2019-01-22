Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An independent economic analysis commissioned by the Australian Sugar Milling Council used sugar mill spending data grouped by postcode to calculate and quantify the sugar manufacturing sector's contribution.
An independent economic analysis commissioned by the Australian Sugar Milling Council used sugar mill spending data grouped by postcode to calculate and quantify the sugar manufacturing sector's contribution. Zach Hogg BUN300414CNE4
News

M'boro sugar mill's $101m injection to region

Jessica Lamb
by
22nd Jan 2019 12:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT $101 million injected into the economy by the sugar industry has helped maintain 490 jobs on the Fraser Coast across the past financial year, a new analysis has revealed.

An independent economic analysis commissioned by the Australian Sugar Milling Council used sugar mill spending data grouped by postcode to calculate and quantify the sugar manufacturing sector's contribution.

Australian Sugar Milling Council's director of economics and trade David Rynne said direct sugar manufacturing spend of $80 million by the Maryborough mill generated significant community benefits in the Fraser Coast Regional Council area.

"The sugar mill pays wages to 207 employees, purchases cane from local sugarcane growers, and also contracts many local businesses to provide the goods and services required to run and maintain raw sugar manufacturing,” Mr Rynne said.

"Modelling the flow-on effects of the mill's direct expenditure allowed the total, combined direct and indirect economic impact to be estimated.”

The $80 million worth of direct expenditure comprises $5 million in purchases from 270 non-cane local businesses, $63 million in purchases from 334 cane enterprises with 129 cane-related workers and $12 million in wages to 207 staff at the Maryborough mill, which produced 82,000 tonnes of raw sugar in 2017.

The indirect and flow-on gross regional product of $21 million supported an estimated additional 154 jobs.

The report, prepared by analyst Lawrence Consulting, compared the Milling Council's figures to the best available government data from the 2016-17 financial year.

The 490 jobs in the region represents 1 per cent of jobs in the Fraser Coast Local Government Area and the $101 million total expenditure accounted for 3 per cent of the region's Gross Regional Product.

This compares to the state figures where Queensland sugar mills spent $2.24 billion directly across $686 million in purchases from 5551 non-cane businesses, $1.21 billion in purchases from 4305 cane enterprises with 4554 cane-related workers and $353 million in wages to 4591 milling staff.

fcbusiness fccommunity fraser coast maryborough sugar cane sugar mill
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Shorten pushes jobs as 'Bill Bus' stops in Maryborough

    premium_icon Shorten pushes jobs as 'Bill Bus' stops in Maryborough

    News A sea of orange surrounded Bill Shorten as he stood on a podium before a crowd chosen for their appetite for jobs news.

    Support brave Hunter's cancer journey

    premium_icon Support brave Hunter's cancer journey

    News Learn of Maryborough school girls battle with cancer

    Is your home pool up to safety standards?

    Is your home pool up to safety standards?

    News Development Compliance had investigated several pool safety reports