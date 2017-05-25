M'Boro teacher crowned region's educator of the year

A CREATIVE approach to immersing her students in history has earned Riverside Christian College teacher Michelle Gault the title of inaugural USC Fraser Coast Educator of the Year.

Presented by USC, the Fraser Coast Educator of the Year Award was one of four new prizes at the Fraser Coast Education Alliance ceremony in Hervey Bay on Tuesday.

The $1,000 award recognised Ms Gault for her innovative teaching methods and commitment to achieving outstanding outcomes.

It was presented by USC Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Birgit Lohmann, who said Ms Gault enhanced learning by creating authentic historical experiences for her Years 9 and 10 students.

"She has connected students with international history experts by using Skype to interview a renowned Jewish history professor and the curator of the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum in Poland.

"Students have re-enacted life as soldiers and nurses in World War 1, acted as forensic detectives to solve a cholera death during the Industrial Revolution, and created museum pieces to display to the community."

The awards encourage the region's teachers to be innovative in developing educational opportunities for students, leading to greater engagement with learning.

The other winners were:

Innovation in Education Award - Riverside Christian College Year 8 Team

Educational Futures Award - Fraser Coast Anglican College Edge Program

Community Partnerships Award - Sarah Walker, Urangan State High School

New categories were introduced this year in a major revamp of the awards, which were open to all teachers and lecturers at regional schools, TAFE, university and registered training organisations.

The Fraser Coast Education Alliance presented the awards in partnership with USC and the Australian Council for Educational Leaders. The alliance is made up of public and private education providers on the Fraser Coast.