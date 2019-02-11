M'boro teacher enjoying 'friendly' masters swimming club

HEAD FIRST: Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters Swimming Club member Jane Webb will compete at the annual masters swimming meet later this month.

HEAD FIRST: Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters Swimming Club member Jane Webb will compete at the annual masters swimming meet later this month. Cody Fox

BY DAY Jane Webb is a dedicated teacher at Maryborough Special School, but in her spare time you'll find her swimming laps at the aquatic centre.

After dabbling in swimming her whole life, Ms Webb was keen to start again but didn't feel fit enough to join the swim squad.

When a friend suggested trying aerobics, Ms Webb said she was looking for a sport she could commit to, so instead joined Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters Swimming Club.

"We tried the masters and both joined together," she said.

"We've both been here for about six months and we love it.

"They're the friendliest, nicest and most welcoming bunch of people you could ever meet."

Jane Webb said since joining the Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters Swimming Club she's felt her form and fitness improve. Cody Fox

Ms Webb said since joining the club her form had improved thanks to volunteer coach and club president Peter McMonagle.

"My swimming has improved just from the tips," she said.

"He's given me advice from the side of the pool and gives everyone help.

"He helps them to be as good of a swimmer as they can be and to prepare for carnivals as well. If you don't know how to jump off the block without doing a belly flop like me, he helps us to learn how to do that."

The club's annual masters swim meet is on February 23 and will attract more than 100 competitors across the state.

Despite not feeling ready to compete, Ms Webb's lap times at a recent mini carnival changed her mind.

"You could see your times and my times actually weren't too shabby," she said.

"I was thinking I'd give it another year to get a bit more fit but they're actually not that bad.

"I'm just doing freestyle and breaststroke - I don't do the other two because it's embarrassing."

For those interested in joining Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters Swimming Club, phone Paula on 0417189229.