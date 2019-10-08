M'boro teacher helping students develop STEM skills

HIGH ACHIEVERS: The work of Peita Bates has seen her and one of her students, Shakira Pierce nominated for prestigious WiT Awards earlier this year.

PEITA Bates is a woman on a mission.

The Maryborough State High School teacher has partnered with Women in Technology to encourage tech innovation in regional and rural communities.

Her work is in support of International Day of Rural Women on October 15.

After leaving a corporate career in business and information technology to pursue teaching, Ms Bates said she felt a calling to introduce regional kids to technology and coding, with the aim of creating local jobs.

"Rural and regional communities are often impacted by high rates of youth unemployment and low rates of tertiary education due to a heavy reliance on trades, and the fact that many children feel compelled to stay at home to support their families,” Ms Bates said.

"I wanted to find skills that could be developed and maintained in regional areas like Maryborough so that students could be in a strong position to start working right here in the country, even from their lounge rooms.”

Ms Bates and her student Shakira Pearce attended the WiT Awards in Brisbane where they were both nominated for prestigious awards.

With guidance from Ms Bates, Shakira, 15, is currently working to develop i-amour, a mobile app designed to address the negative body, self and lifestyle images of females in today's society.

While neither Ms Bates nor Shakira were selected as WiT Awards finalists, Ms Bates said the invitation to attend, and the opportunity for Shakira to meet with Queensland's Chief Entrepreneur Leanne Kemp, was an incredible opportunity.

"Thanks to WiT, Shakira had the chance to meet with so many professionals in the fields of science and technology,” she said.

"This is the type of exposure that rural students don't have as much access to as city kids.”

Ms Bates said despite its challenges, regional and rural living provided students with a different outlook on life.

"Rural kids bring a world of different experiences, skill sets and understanding of what the real world is like and the challenges that regional and rural communities are facing today,” she said. "You have to look at the strengths of living out here and use that to your advantage and that's something that I really try to teach and work with as well.”

WiT was founded in 1997 by a small group of Queensland women who came together to share their aspirations and find understanding and solutions for the challenges they faced as female pioneers in technology.