M’boro teen pawns stolen phone for petrol money

PAWNING an iPhone he found for $450 landed a Maryborough teenager in hot water.

Troy James Janor Neilson, 18, was on the Sunshine Coast when he sold the phone.

He was low on fuel and struggling to make his way home to the Fraser Coast, Maryborough Magistrates Court was told.

On Monday he pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property and fraud.

Neilson went to a pawn shop in Noosaville and sold the phone, knowing it wasn't his, the court heard.

The court heard Neilson was unemployed due to the COVID-19 crisis but was attending a program at a Maryborough high school to help prepare him for the workplace.

He is currently on Youth Allowance and had never been in trouble before, the court heard.

Neilson was ordered to pay $1644 in restitution to the owner of the phone and $450 to the pawn shop.

No conviction was recorded but he was fined $400.