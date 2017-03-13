M'boro teen wins entry to world scooter titles in Spain

SCOOTER: 15-year-old Dylan Sinclair shows off his skills at Rock Off Hervey Bay.

HE MADE headlines last year as the Maryborough boy who won an opportunity to challenge the world's best scooter riders.

In September last year, Dylan Sinclair made a last-minute decision to compete in the Opens division Scooter Pro Series' amateur event at The Village in Brisbane.

He blitzed the field to earn entry to a pro event against the best in the business.

Six months later, he's earned another opportunity to square off against the best, but this time on the grandest stage of them all.

Sinclair not only won the Pro division at the Australian Scooter Association Queensland titles to qualify for the national titles, but also received the "Golden Ticket”, which grants him a place at the World Championships in Barcelona, Spain, inn June.

"I'm stoked, it's amazing,” Sinclair said. "I didn't know I'd get it but I was pretty happy with my run.”

Rock Off Hervey Bay will take a record six riders to the national titles in Victoria next month.

Ethan Dower recovered from a torrid week to finish second in the under-16s.

His his scooter was allegedly stolen, though the community's and police efforts retrieved the scooter within 24 hours.

Tahj Delfs, Rock Off's youngest competitor, finished second in the U7s, while Rory Wadsworth was third in the U10s.

Brothers Cooper and Jaden Earle finished fifth and sixth respectively in the U13s, while Jared Rees was unlucky not to place in the 16-and-unders.

Rock Off Hervey Bay owner Tim Earle was proud of their efforts.

"It's a record number for nationals,” he said. "It will be the most from one area, and a lot of other centres were asking me about what we do with them up here.

"(Dylan's world title entry) is mind-blowing. We're meeting his sponsors soon so we know how much we'll need to fundraise.”