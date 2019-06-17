Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough State MP Bruce Saunders, Labor Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Senator Anthony Chisholm in Maryborough as part of the regional listening tour.
Maryborough State MP Bruce Saunders, Labor Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Senator Anthony Chisholm in Maryborough as part of the regional listening tour. Blake Antrobus
Politics

M'boro the first stop in Federal Labor 'listening tour'

Blake Antrobus
by
17th Jun 2019 5:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SENIOR Labor figures have made Maryborough the first stop on their post-election "regional listening tour".

Shadow Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers and Senator Anthony Chisholm spent yesterday meeting with Maryborough voters and businesses to discuss a path forward in the aftermath of the "disappointing" Federal Election result.

Queensland was highlighted as a top priority for Federal Labor, after the party lost two seats and secured a 27 per cent primary vote in the state.

Dr Chalmers said he was concerned about the economic growth and its potential impact on regional Queensland, citing this as one of the main reasons the Heritage City was selected as their first stop.

"We're speaking to local people about local jobs... (and) how we grow economies like this one to contribute to a much better, stronger and more sustainably growing national economy," Dr Chalmers said.

The pair will travel about 2800km through regional Queensland as part of the listening tour, visiting electorates all the way up to Cairns.

Dr Chalmers conceded the party's unpopular stance on franking credit reforms "played a part" in the party experiencing "a kicking" in regional Queensland.

"There were a range of factors at play in the most recent election, I don't think we can oversimplify and say it was just one thing, or another thing," he said.

"Clearly some of the proposals we took into the last election were not supported."

fcelection fcpolitics federal labor heritage city labor maryborough queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SHOWTIME: Council flags theatre upgrades in cultural spend

    premium_icon SHOWTIME: Council flags theatre upgrades in cultural spend

    Council News Maryborough's premier theatre and showgrounds are in the funding spotlight, with key cultural assets receiving welcome upgrades as part of the council's spend

    THAT'S A WRAP: 177 M'boro Dance Eisteddfod photos

    premium_icon THAT'S A WRAP: 177 M'boro Dance Eisteddfod photos

    News Thousands of dancers have graced the Brolga Theatre stage

    Car smashes into tree at major roundabout

    premium_icon Car smashes into tree at major roundabout

    News The car left the road and gone into a ditch before hitting a tree

    NAMED: Bay woman's accused killer identified

    premium_icon NAMED: Bay woman's accused killer identified

    News The Hervey Bay woman was reported missing by her mother in March