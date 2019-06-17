M'boro the first stop in Federal Labor 'listening tour'

Maryborough State MP Bruce Saunders, Labor Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Senator Anthony Chisholm in Maryborough as part of the regional listening tour.

Maryborough State MP Bruce Saunders, Labor Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Senator Anthony Chisholm in Maryborough as part of the regional listening tour. Blake Antrobus

SENIOR Labor figures have made Maryborough the first stop on their post-election "regional listening tour".

Shadow Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers and Senator Anthony Chisholm spent yesterday meeting with Maryborough voters and businesses to discuss a path forward in the aftermath of the "disappointing" Federal Election result.

Queensland was highlighted as a top priority for Federal Labor, after the party lost two seats and secured a 27 per cent primary vote in the state.

Dr Chalmers said he was concerned about the economic growth and its potential impact on regional Queensland, citing this as one of the main reasons the Heritage City was selected as their first stop.

Talking to media in Maryborough with @JEChalmers & @Putmaryborough1 on the first stop of our listening tour of regional Queensland. Next stop Rockhampton. pic.twitter.com/njvGdbtabG — Anthony Chisholm (@AnthonyChisholm) June 17, 2019

"We're speaking to local people about local jobs... (and) how we grow economies like this one to contribute to a much better, stronger and more sustainably growing national economy," Dr Chalmers said.

The pair will travel about 2800km through regional Queensland as part of the listening tour, visiting electorates all the way up to Cairns.

Dr Chalmers conceded the party's unpopular stance on franking credit reforms "played a part" in the party experiencing "a kicking" in regional Queensland.

"There were a range of factors at play in the most recent election, I don't think we can oversimplify and say it was just one thing, or another thing," he said.

"Clearly some of the proposals we took into the last election were not supported."