Environment

M’boro timber mill in court over alleged enviro breach

Carlie Walker
10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
CHARGES against a Maryborough business have been mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Dale & Meyers Operations was facing four charges of wilfully contravening a condition of an environmental authority during the brief mention.

The charges relate to allegations the company failed to maintain equipment designed to filter containments from the water.

The court heard legal representatives from both sides had been in negotiations and would be able to finalise the matter.

The matter was adjourned and a date for a sentence hearing was set for September 9.

fcbusiness fccourt fcenvironment maryborough timber mill
Fraser Coast Chronicle

