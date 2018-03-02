M'boro to get RAAF museum village

NEW MUSEUM: A lease area for the new RAAF Museum at Maryborough airport, which was approved by the council on Wednesday.

ANOTHER historical feature to the Fraser Coast's Military Trail is about to be realised.

Land for the establishment of a military aviation museum, commemorating the use of the Maryborough airport as an air base during World War II, was granted by the Fraser Coast Regional Council on Wednesday.

The Maryborough Military Aviation Museum group will now seek public funding to establish a museum village replicating the 127 P1 huts with interactive displays of life at the old Maryborough RAAF base.

Museum group president Jenny Elliott said their vision of a commemorative display was being realised.

"We're excited and enthusiastic to be moving on to the next stage," Ms Elliot said.

Ms Elliot said the group would work with architects and developers to finalise design concepts.

In Hervey Bay, there are also calls for a new interpretive centre around the Freedom Park Light Horse statue.