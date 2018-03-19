M'boro to host '19 national junior and senior sidecar titles

THE best sidecar riders will compete at Maryborough Speedway next year.

Motorcycling Australian Speedway Commission announced the Heritage City venue will host the Australian Senior and Junior Speedway Sidecar Championships on the Easter long weekend, 2019.

It will attract the country's best competitors, and will be one of two national titles already set for Maryborough Speedway.

The venue will host the Australian Junior Sedans Championship in January, and have submitted bids for several other state and national title races.

Maryborough Speedway will hold its 60th anniversary race meeting on March 31 and April 1.