M’boro to host titles Record field for speedway karts

Nate-James Wood, will be racing for a State titlle in the juniors on Saturday. Regi Varghese

SPEEDWAY KARTS: In the biggest speedway kart event in Australian history, 110 karts will hit the track aiming to claim State honours.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller is proud that Maryborough was able attract the record number of competitors.

“It is a massive event for our track and also for Maryborough.

The track is in great condition and it should make for great racing.” he said.

Racers from as far away as Victoria, New South Wales and North Queensland will be up against local karters.

The night will also host the first ever sub junior category State title.

“It is great that our young drivers will have the opportunity to race for a State title,” Moller said.

Our Fraser Coast drivers have a great opportunity to win the inaugural title with Connor Smith and Nate Jones-Wood two of the favourites to take out the title.

Moller believes all categories will produce great racing and is particularly looking forward to watching Australian champion Alishia Fielder race in the standard category.

“She is a great racer and she also finished second in the outlaw class as well,” he said.

Glen Richters another local racer is favourite in the standard heavy class.

Richters is not placing any pressure on himself and is hoping for a top five finish in his class.

“I just go out to have fun,” he said.

For Richters it is about family and enjoying a sport with his kids.

“Kaine is the real racer and he enjoys watching me race.

It creates some father and son camaraderie,” he said.

“We work on Kaine’s kart first and I use the left-over or second hand parts,”

Richets believes it is his son Kaine who has a better chance of finishing well.

“He went okay last year finishing fifth, our goal is to et onto the podium,” he said.

Moller believes it will be a great day and night of racing and spectators will see karting at its best.

Maryborough Speedway club racers will feature in each category of the day’s event.

Kart categories include Sub Juniors, Juniors, Standards, Modified, Outlaws and 125’s

It will be the last chance for local fans to watch the speedway karts for the year with the next meeting to be held on February 15 2020.

Gates open at 9am with racing to commence from 2pm.

Cost of entry for adults is $15 with children under 12, free.