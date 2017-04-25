M'boro vet offers cheap chance to get your pet desexed

MARYBOROUGH'S Walker Street Veterinary Clinic is offering Fraser Coast residents a cheap chance to desex their cats.



The cost will be $65 for male cats and $120 for female cats. Kelli Fowler, a vet at the clinic said there was a tendency to see kittens around Christmas dropped off at refuges at rescue groups and it was a huge challenge to find new homes for unwanted pets.



"We just thought since we were having such a good run with adopting our kittens out, we would target older cats in the area and give people the chance to take advantage of a bit of a discount," she said.



Ms Fowler said appointments are still available but had been filling up quickly.



She said people should call and book an appointment if they had been planning on getting their pet desexed.



RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said there were many advantages to desexing a pet, including helping to stop cats from roaming as well as preventing unwanted litters.



Mr Beatty said the RSPCA encouraged cat owners to keep their pets inside rather than letting them roam.



"Desexing reduces the urge to roam and also obviously stops unwanted litters."



Mr Beatty said desexing helped prevent the growth of Queensland's feral cat problem, which often started when people failed to get their cat desexed.



He said the RSPCA would be doing a major desexing campaign later this year called Operation Wanted that would focus on preventing unwanted litters.



Last year the campaign offered a collaboration with more than 180 vets across Queensland, offering 20% off desexing for pets.

