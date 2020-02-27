M’boro war memorial gets $30k for restoration

MARYBOROUGH’S war memorial is about to get a $30,000 facelift.

The restoration will be partyl funded by a $22,575 State Government grant, secured by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The funding is part of the second round of the Queensland Veterans’ Memorial Grants Program, which provides funding to restore, conserve and create war memorials across the state.

Council CEO Ken Diehm said Maryborough’s cenotaph and memorial gates were important parts of the Heritage City’s history.

Mr Diehm said the cenotaph was significant for the region as it was the first cenotaph in Australia to recognise the contribution of women to the war effort.

He said the combined state and council funding amounted to $30,600 for the full restoration.

State MP for Maryborough, Bruce Saunders said the cenotaph and memorial gates would be restored and cleaned, which was especially important heading into Anzac Day.

“It was great to work with councillors and the State Government to get this funding, so that we can keep this monument and make sure it is in tip-top condition for future generations,” Mr Saunders said.

He said such memorials were too important to the community to let them fall into disrepair.

Mr Saunders commended the efforts of the council and State Government working together, and said “this is what you see when you get two levels of government working for the community”.