M'boro water main to be replaced for first time in 78 years

A 1.3 KILOMETRE section of a 78-year-old cast iron water main in Walker St is being replaced, as part of a $650,000 council project.

"The project, funded by Council, is being undertaken by Wide Bay Water and Waste Services staff," councillor Anne Maddern said.

"The 1.3km project between, Ferry Street and Neptune Street is anticipated to be finished in February next year," Cr Maddern said.

"The crews can replace about 30m of pipe every day."

Motorists are reminded delays will be expected when using Walker St.

"We will maintain access for residents and businesses during the project," Cr Maddern said.

"Residents and businesses will also be given plenty of warning if there are going to be disruptions to the water supply. Any disruptions should be limited to the day of the work."

The redevelopment comes after Fraser Coast councillors accepted a 1.6 million tender for stage 2 of the Walker Street reconstruction (Croydon to Stevenson Sts) at last month's meeting.

Work on the Walker St project is expected to begin in October and finish in March 2019.