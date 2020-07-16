M’boro water play park a step closer to reality

An artist's impression of the water play area at Maryborough's Anzac Park.

MARYBOROUGH'S new water play area is a step closer to reality.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has called for tenders for the multimillion-dollar project, set to go ahead in Anzac Park.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the State Government's commitment of $3 million, through the COVID Works for Queensland program, on top of the $800,000 previously provided to the council meant the work could be done all at once, rather than in stages.

"Anzac Park is a popular outdoor space in Maryborough and an all abilities playground and water park will make it an even more attractive place for residents and visitors," he said.

"The tenders initially received for this project in late 2019 exceeded the available budget at the time. With the ongoing procurement problems created by COVID-19, the council made a decision to defer the tender process.

"The awarding of the grant means the process can recommence with tenders now being sought.

"We anticipate being able to award a contract in September with construction to start in October."

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the COVID Works for Queensland program was a significant part of the Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs plan, which was well underway.

"This pandemic has affected economies around the world - Australia is not immune; Queensland is not immune; and Maryborough is not immune," he said.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the announcement of more than $9 million for the Fraser Coast Regional Council for several projects was welcome.

"We're a pretty resilient bunch here on the Fraser Coast, but this funding means 21 projects, including the water park, will be completed, creating or supporting dozens of jobs," he said.

"The council calling for tenders for this particular projects shows that the Palaszczuk Government's economic stimulus plan is already working."

Cr Sanderson said the council was revising the time frame to complete the project to about nine months after the start of onsite works.

"We expect this will make it more attractive to prospective tenderers, but we will also be encouraging the successful tenderer to complete the project earlier if they can," he said.

"We understand the community is excited about this project becoming a reality and we are taking these steps to ensure we have the best possible facility."

Cr Sanderson said the water play area and all abilities playground would include a range of features such as a sensory wall, inclusive orbit element, a spoon full of sugar bucket, a trampoline, waterfall, crystal fountains and a hammock.

"Other features include stream jets, a roller slide, cosmic cannons, spray jets, sugar cane spray poles, a new shelter with a barbecue," he said.

"Maryborough is famous for our links to Mary Poppins author PL Travers and the playground will incorporate elements of the story with the spoon full of sugar bucket and rainbow pathways.

"We look forward to this project getting underway soon and I can't wait to see the smiles on the faces of families enjoying what I know will be a fabulous facility for generations to come."