M'boro West man crashes into power box while drunk

Blake Antrobus
| 18th Jun 2017 9:20 AM
A 40-YEAR-old man will face court after allegedly crashing into an electrical box on a Maryborough St on Saturday morning.

Police allege the Maryborough West man ran into the electrical box on the corner of Jupiter St and Reed Ave between 3.45am and 4am on Saturday morning.

A resident reported hearing a loud crash in the street at the time.

Police attended and arrested the man, who was taken to Maryborough Police Station.

A breath test revealed the man had a BAC of .136 - nearly three times the legal limit.

Police charged the man with drink driving. He will appear in court at a later date.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  drink driving fcpolice fcroads maryborough maryborough police

