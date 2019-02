The 44-year-old Maryborough woman blew 0.166 and was charged with high range drink driving yesterday.

A MARYBOROUGH woman who got behind the wheel of a car more than three times the legal alcohol limit will face court later this month.

Police from the Gympie Road Policing Unit caught the woman driving a Black Mitsubishi lancer speeding on Bruce Hwy at Glenwood at about 12.10pm yesterday.

She will appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on February 21.