M’boro woman could be named bride of the year

Lorrin and Darren Bosel on their wedding day in Maryborough.

Lorrin and Darren Bosel on their wedding day in Maryborough.

A STUNNING Maryborough newlywed is in the running to be named bride of the year.

Lorrin Bosel is one of 24 brides in the finals of the True Bride Australia competition.

She married Darren Bosel in a romantic ceremony at St Paul's Anglican Church last year.

The couple met over shared smiles every morning at Toast cafe in Maryborough.

They never exchanged a word until Lorrin looked him up on Facebook and tentatively introduced herself.

"I wasn't looking for a boyfriend at the time and we become great friends for over a year," she said.

Lorrin learned Darren had been married before, to Diane, who had tragically died of skin cancer.

"I feel extra special that Darren has come into my life, he has given me so many opportunities, goals, and dreams," Lorrin said.

"He opened his heart to me and that means the world to me."

As Darren is a full-time firefighter, a firetruck was part of the couple's celebrations and became a prop in their photos.

"Darren deserves everything in the world," she said.

"He is a hero in the eye of the community as well as in my eyes.

"He is my world and deserves everything in life and we are both grateful to have both found love."

Lorrin said it was lovely to get married in the same church where her parents tied the knot.

The couple had their reception at the Kondari Hotel and honeymooned in Hawaii.

To vote for Lorrin, head to https://www.truebride.com.au and click on the link to the Bride of the Year competition.