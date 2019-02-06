Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scammers posing as the ATO are asking for payment in gift cards.
Scammers posing as the ATO are asking for payment in gift cards.
News

M'boro woman escapes new ATO scam

Jessica Lamb
by
6th Feb 2019 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MARYBOROUGH woman came very close to being the victim to a new scam posing as the Australia Tax Officer.

The 40-year-old presented to Maryborough Police Station after she received a threatening phone call from scammers posing as the ATO requesting payment through Google Play gift vouchers.

Police are reminding the community to remain vigilant and remember that no government organisation will seek payment via gift vouchers.

Around the state have received a number of reports about 'scammers' calling members of the public and threatening arrest warrants if they refuse to repay a tax debt.

In many cases, the victims have been told to purchase large sums of gift vouchers as a form of payment.

Another report was received by officers in Logan, where a 30-year-old Woodridge man purchased $9000 worth of gift cards.

The victim was asked to purchase iTunes and Google Play gift vouchers.

Investigations are continuing on both cases, however police are appealing to members of the community to think twice after receiving any call requesting you to pay money to a government organisation via gift cards or any other means.

If you believe you may have been scammed or have information concerning a scam, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can also report scammer activity to Scamwatch

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast maryborough scam
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Private lagoon secures number one sales spot

    premium_icon Private lagoon secures number one sales spot

    News A Dundowran Beach property with a private lagoon became the highest reported sale for the region even though it sold for $120,000 less than the last listing

    • 6th Feb 2019 4:55 PM
    On this lonely road, a father killed his tiny baby

    premium_icon On this lonely road, a father killed his tiny baby

    Opinion The only person responsible for baby's murder is his father

    • 6th Feb 2019 4:53 PM
    M'boro woman caught speeding while three times over limit

    premium_icon M'boro woman caught speeding while three times over limit

    News She will appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on February 21

    • 6th Feb 2019 4:38 PM
    Car stolen after taking keys from inside M'boro home

    premium_icon Car stolen after taking keys from inside M'boro home

    News Have you seen this car?

    • 6th Feb 2019 4:23 PM