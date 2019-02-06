M'boro woman escapes new ATO scam

Scammers posing as the ATO are asking for payment in gift cards.

A MARYBOROUGH woman came very close to being the victim to a new scam posing as the Australia Tax Officer.

The 40-year-old presented to Maryborough Police Station after she received a threatening phone call from scammers posing as the ATO requesting payment through Google Play gift vouchers.

Police are reminding the community to remain vigilant and remember that no government organisation will seek payment via gift vouchers.

Around the state have received a number of reports about 'scammers' calling members of the public and threatening arrest warrants if they refuse to repay a tax debt.

In many cases, the victims have been told to purchase large sums of gift vouchers as a form of payment.

Another report was received by officers in Logan, where a 30-year-old Woodridge man purchased $9000 worth of gift cards.

The victim was asked to purchase iTunes and Google Play gift vouchers.

Investigations are continuing on both cases, however police are appealing to members of the community to think twice after receiving any call requesting you to pay money to a government organisation via gift cards or any other means.

If you believe you may have been scammed or have information concerning a scam, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can also report scammer activity to Scamwatch