M’boro woman ties knot at event held in brother’s memory

Jasmine and Dylan Ghost with their daughter Charlie.

At the speedway event held in her brother's memory, Jasmine Murdoch tied the knot with her longtime love Dylan Ghost.

Maryborough's Kurt Murdoch, 19, was operating a crane at a construction site at Westside Christian College at Goodna when he was crushed between a crane boom and the rear arm of the truck in 2012.

Since then, Maryborough Speedway has hosted the annual Kurt Murdoch Classic in his memory.

Jasmine was meant to exchange vows with Dylan last year, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they were forced to cancel their plans.

Now Jasmine thinks that was a blessing in disguise.

Jasmine Murdoch and Dylan Ghost prepare to exchange vows at Maryborough Speedway.

Jasmine believes Kurt was definitely there in spirit.

"One hundred and ten per cent," she said.

"If I hadn't done it, that would have been his ideal wedding."

Jasmine said the wedding added to the meaning of the weekend, which already held a special place in her family's heart.

Jasmine Murdoch arriving at Maryborough Speedway in a racing car.

"We thought why not, doing it on a sentimental weekend in the middle of the track.

"It was short and sweet and we had all the right people there.

"It makes the weekend that much more sentimental and valuable."

Kurt Murdoch.

Jasmine said it was meant to rain, but the wet weather held off as the two exchanged their vows.

The two rode in racing cars to meet in the middle of the track.

Afterwards, the drivers took to the track to compete in the Kurt Murdoch Classic.

National production sedan champion Joel Berkley won the 35 lap main event, with Queensland champion Chris Pagel was in second place.

Lismore's Ash Graham was third.