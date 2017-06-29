Woman wins $480,000 compo claim nearly decade later

SLIPPING on the job has earned a Maryborough aged care worker more than $480,000 in compensation.

Jillian Wallace fell and injured her ankle while showering a resident at Chelsea Nursing Home in March, 2008.

Now, almost 10 years later, she has successfully sued her former employer RSL Care Limited for negligence.

Court documents reveal Ms Wallace, who was 31 at the time, only had a few days off work following the incident but her ongoing symptoms worsened in 2010.

At that point, her lower left leg was placed in a "back slab" and ultimately she developed blood clots.

As a result, Ms Wallace was said to be at risk of further clots and in need of the blood-thinning medication Warfarin for the rest of her life.

She claimed she suffered "significant symptoms" including pain in her back and hip which "preclude at least heavy employment and significantly impact on her enjoyment of life".

Lawyers for RSL Care claimed the 2008 fall never occurred.

They argued that even if it had, Ms Wallace's symptoms were unrelated and instead linked to her "alleged obesity".

It was also argued the hip and lower back symptoms suffered were not a result of the blood clots.

The court heard Ms Wallace had been studying nursing since the fall.

Judge David Reid said while he "generally accepted" Ms Wallace's account of the workplace accident, he found some of her evidence "somewhat odd" and her complaints "excessive".

He said while Ms Wallace's injury may interfere with heavy work it would not "preclude" her from a career in nursing.

A total of $480,784 in damages was awarded.