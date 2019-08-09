M'boro won't be forgotten 'with or without Hinkler deal'

DISPUTE: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour has weighed in on the dispute over the Hinkler Regional Deal.

MARYBOROUGH will not be left behind if it is not included in the Hinkler Regional Deal.

That is the view of Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, who said it was up to the state and federal governments to work out their differences when it came to funding the deal.

The State Government is pushing for Maryborough projects to be included in the deal.

Cr Seymour said the State Government had not stood in the way of federal funding being made available to projects on the list for the Hinkler deal, even though it had not signed up.

He said it was up the State Government to decide whether or not to provide additional funds.

Cr Seymour said he wanted to see the $173 million Hinkler Regional Deal go ahead and he wasn't worried about whether the current terms changed.

"We think there's a lot of good projects that have been identified," he said. "It's a good investment into our region."

Cr Seymour said the region, including Maryborough, had already received considerable funding from Works for Queensland and the city was not in danger of being forgotten.

He said both the state and federal governments had made significant financial commitments in Maryborough, including to the Rheinmetall Nioa munitions factory and the upcoming water park.

Cr Seymour said there would also be considerable benefits for Maryborough as a result of the Hinkler deal, including the expansion of the USC campus, which would allow more Fraser Coast students to remain in the area.

The upgrade of the Pialba-Torbanlea Rd would also benefit the entire region, he said.