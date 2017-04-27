25°
Investors eye M'boro Woolies, expected to sell for millions

Blake Antrobus
| 27th Apr 2017 10:24 AM
Maryborough Woolworths could sell for $15 million at next month's auction, according to realtor Pat Kelly.
Maryborough Woolworths could sell for $15 million at next month's auction, according to realtor Pat Kelly. Contributed

MARYBOROUGH Woolworths will go under the hammer next month at an estimated price of $15 million - and out-of-town investors are already eyeing off the popular square of land.

Brisbane-based real estate agent Burgess Rawson will put the property to auction on May 17 in Melbourne, with realtor Pat Kelly stating it was the first time the store had been placed on the market.

Mr Kelly, who is selling the business on behalf of a Brisbane-based family, said the property was already attracting significant interest outside the region.

"Freestanding supermarkets are some of the most sought-after investment properties compared to others, as they're low management assets," he said.

The store underwent a major $12 million refurbishment in 2013 after flood damages that same year.

While the property has recently been added to the market, Mr Kelly said there were already a wide number of enquiries for the property from the private commercial sector

"It's very early days, and we've only just begun the marketing campaign, but we've received a number of enquiries from Australia-wide investors," he said.

Topics: burgess rawson fcbusiness fcproperty fraser coast maryborough woolworths

MARYBOROUGH Woolworths will go under the hammer next month at an estimated price of $15 million - and out-of-town investors are already eyeing off the store.

