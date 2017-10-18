M'boro youngsters set to bear Commonwealth Games baton

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

TWO of Maryborough's young achievers will be baton bearers for the Commonwealth Games next year.



Jade-Elle Brown, 12, was the youngest person in Queensland to receive a national bravery award.



When she was 8, she rescued her sister Molly from a crushed vehicle after a head-on crash.



Jade-Elle said she was thrilled to have the chance to carry the baton.



Adam Moss will also carry the baton when it arrives in Maryborough in March.



Diagnosed with cerebral palsy, spastic diplegia and ataxia at age 5, Adam doesn't hold back.



Adam is vice captain at his school and he has competed in cross-country at district and state levels, gained gold and silver medals at the National Cross Country Championships and won the Fraser Coast Ability Awards Sport and Recreation last year.

