M'boro youngsters set to bear Commonwealth Games baton

Jade-Elle Brown and Adam Moss with be Maryborough's baton bearers for the Commonwealth Games.
Jade-Elle Brown and Adam Moss with be Maryborough's baton bearers for the Commonwealth Games. Carlie Walker
Carlie Walker
by

TWO of Maryborough's young achievers will be baton bearers for the Commonwealth Games next year.

Jade-Elle Brown, 12, was the youngest person in Queensland to receive a national bravery award.

When she was 8, she rescued her sister Molly from a crushed vehicle after a head-on crash.

Jade-Elle said she was thrilled to have the chance to carry the baton.

 Adam Moss will also carry the baton when it arrives in Maryborough in March.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy, spastic diplegia and ataxia at age 5, Adam doesn't hold back.

Adam is vice captain at his school and he has competed in cross-country at district and state levels, gained gold and silver medals at the National Cross Country Championships and won the Fraser Coast Ability Awards Sport and Recreation last year.
 

